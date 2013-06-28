Os García, Catalunya e o futuro de todos

“Os García, Catalunya e o futuro” é unha reportaxe, que de xeito moi didáctica explica a situación económica desta nación, asfixiada polo centralismo económico do estado, que non só irá a menos, senón que coa reforma das administracións públicas irá a máis. A conclusión á que chega esta reportaxe é clara: independencia ou suicidio. Catalunya teno cada vez máis claro, non quere desaparecer como pobo e quere que os seus cidadáns teñan uns mellores servizos públicos e unha mellor situación económica.
Se en Galiza fixeramos unha reportaxe semellante chegaríamos á mesma conclusión que os cataláns. Mais cómpre ser moi didácticos, especialmente por parte daquelas forzas políticas que, como o BNG, non só se definen como soberanistas, senón que apostan politicamente pola vía do soberanía como o camiño para un futuro mellor para todas as galegas e galegos.
Moi bo o vídeo, comparto!
